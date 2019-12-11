New salon opens in Stevensville

The Pampered Hair Salon is a new salon located at 115 W. 3rd, Suite 209 in Stevensville. Alla Yarmolich is the proprietor of the salon and brings six years of experience to the business. She says she loves the small town atmosphere and people here in Stevensville.

Yarmolich, along with 10 brothers and sisters and her parents, moved here from Belarus in 1992 when she was seven years old. They moved to Missoula and began acclimating to a new lifestyle. She attended elementary school in Missoula and then Hellgate High School and spent some time at the University of Montana. She said many of her siblings still live in the area.

After spending time in California, Idaho and Hawaii, where she was a stay at home mom, Yarmolich moved back to Montana with her son, Seth. She attended the Bitterroot School of Cosmetology.

“I have five sisters and we were always doing each other’s hair,” she said.

Among the many services offered by Pampered Hair Salon are cuts, coloring, perms, up-dos, and waxing. Yarmolich said she loves to find the best look for someone’s hair.

Yarmolich’s hobbies include snowboarding, hiking, and spending time with her family. She recently became engaged to Ken Bransby and loves spending time here in Stevensville with him.

The Pampered Hair Salon is open Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. She will make appointments on Saturday if coming in during the week doesn’t work for you. She can be reached at 406-381-2049.