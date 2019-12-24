Morton wins Stevi Rocks award

Kyla Morton is the recipient of this month’s Stevi Rocks staff award. According to Stevensville High School Principal Brian Gum, “she has been choir teacher at Stevensville High School for the past 11 years.”

“Kyla does an excellent job with a wide array of students ranging from 6th to 12th grade,” said Gum. “She is the type of teacher who truly believes in each and every student, while always going the extra mile to make sure they have every opportunity to succeed.”

Gum recently received two letters in the mail from other choir instructors talking about what a wonderful job Ms. Morton does with the Stevensville High School Choir on a regular basis.

“As principal, this always brightens my day because it reminds me of what a difference we are making with the kids in this community,” said Gum. “Stevensville High School is extremely proud of Kyla and we’re pleased to present her with this award.”