Linda Roberta Comstock, 69, passed away on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 at the Living Centre in Stevensville of natural causes.

She was born May 5th, 1950 in Missoula to Robert and Elizabeth Comstock. She spent most of her life in Missoula where she attended Hellgate High School and was one of the first classes to attend the school as a complete four-year school.

She worked several jobs, but got the most pleasure out of working with and helping children.

She enjoyed riding her bicycle when she was younger and going to the movies. She was known by those at the Living Centre as the Butterfly Lady because she surrounded herself with the images of the delicate beautiful creatures. She regularly volunteered to help and support those around her.

She is survived by her son Donald and her daughter-in-law Melissa and will be missed by all of her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention.

No services at this time. Her ashes will be scattered as she requested at a later date.