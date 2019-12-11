Lady Broncs win one, edged out in second game

The Lady Broncs have a new look this year under first year coach Richard Griffin. He brings an up-tempo game to the team and that was evident against the Browning Indians on Saturday. The Indians finished in the top eight in the state last year and are a running type team. But Hamilton’s speed kept up with Browning.

Hamilton’s Abby Johnson spiked the first run of the game after neither team scored in the first two minutes of the game. Johnson stole the ball and scored and that led to 12 unanswered points by Hamilton.

In the second half, Browning settled down and tightened up their defense. Maggie Ringer and Katelyn Dickemore were tough underneath and hard to move out of the pocket. Freshmen Taryn Searle and Layne Kearns kept up the pressure from the outside. Speedy Brynnli Poulsen can run all day for the Lady Broncs and together they connected for a 44-35 win over Browning.

Hamilton 44, Browning 35

Hamilton – Taryn Searle 9, Abby Johnson 6, Olivia Walker 3, Layne Kearns 4, Maggie Ringer8, Brynnli Poulsen 4, Emily Wildey 2, Katelyn Dickemore 8.

Browning – Kipp 4, Bordeau 4, Running Crane 3, Skunkcap 6, T. Running Crane 8, Guardipee 10

On Friday, Hamilton matched up against Hardin, last year’s runner up in Class A in the state. Hardin came out strongly and put up 15 points to Hamilton’s two points in the first quarter. But then Hamilton started to click and outscored the Lady Bulldogs in the final three quarters. But it was not enough and the Lady Broncs lost, 42-41. Kearns and Searle each had seven points, while Johnson and Rylee Brackman had six points.

Stevensville also split their games over the weekend. They lost a close game to Ronan, 47-46 but then came back to top Libby, 42-30.

Ronan 47, Stevensville 46

Ronan – Wirz 4, Deroche 8, Gatch 4, Clairmont 6, Burke 11, Lunceford 13.

Stevensville – Maddie Sims 11, Kennedy Praast 9, Syd Paul 7, Maliyah LeCoure 8, Claire Hutchison 2, Evynne Alexander 9.

Stevensville 42, Libby 30

Libby – Gier 8, Gilliam-Smith 4, Martineau 5, Bohemeier 1, Proffitt 12.

Stevensville – Hailey Thomas 2, Kennedy Praast 10, Syd Paul 3, Maliyah Lecoure 7, Claire Hutchison 2, Evynne Alexander 18.

Corvallis fell to Columbia Falls, 58-34. Madeline Gilder had 11 points to pace the Blue Devils. Isabell Evans added eight more.