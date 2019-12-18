On December 4, 2019, we lost a Husband, Father, Grandfather and a very dear friend…a good man. John Leroy Willmschen was carried home on the wings of the angels.

He was born September 23, 1962 to Leroy and Bonnie Willmschen, both of whom preceded him in death.

John attended school in Salem, Oregon and was later enrolled in the Job Corps Program where he found his love for construction. After Job Corps, John was enlisted with the United States Army.

John was one of six children. Two brothers, Chris and Glen, both preceded him in death. He is survived by two sisters, Linda and Angie, and one brother, Gordon; two daughters, Janielle and Shawnde, and four sons, Brent, Brandon, Justin and Kyle. He was also the proud “Papa” of 10 grandchildren.

“Johnny” as we all knew him was a strong, spirited man who truly loved his family and friends. He will be forever remembered for “IT’S JOHNNY’S WAY….OR THE HIGHWAY!” lol.

A memorial gathering was held on Saturday, December 14 at the High Country in Stevi.