James Hill

April 10, 1950 to November 13, 2019

Missoula – James “Jim” Hill was born in Hamilton MT on April 10, 1950 where he was raised. He graduated from high school in 1968. After high school, he worked for the U.S. Forest Service on the hot shot crew and then trained to be a smoke jumper. After smoke jumping he held several other positions in the U.S. Forest Service until he retired in 1999. He also during this time got his private pilot license and bought his own plane which he could land at his ranch in Florence. After he sold his plane, Jim and his wife Kathy raised beef cattle on his ranch which they really enjoyed until his health started to fail in 2014.

Jim loved getting friends together for branding and potlucks after the work was done. He also enjoyed Bernie playing his guitar and singing in the garage or around the campfire at the lake.

He loved spending time outdoors camping with friends, lake fishing on his boat, ice fishing and packing into Montana wilderness with his horses and miles to hunt and for pleasure.

Jim is survived by his wife Kathy and three stepchildren: Richard and wife Sandra, Derrik and wife Sara, and Vanessa; and five stepgrandchildren: RJ, Keeley, Owen, Mason and Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Hill, his former wife Bobbie, his mother Velva Baade, and his half-brother Gary Hill.

Memorial service will be held at Orchard Homes Country Club on Friday, December 20th at 11:30 a.m. A reception will follow after service. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.