It’s Showtime in Stevensville!

Looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve? The Stevensville Playhouse is hosting a daylong celebration of the performing arts on Tuesday, January 31, starting at 10 a.m. and ending at approximately 9:30 p.m. This is a family-friendly, kid-friendly community event with something for everyone.

The Stevensville Playhouse knows that there is a wealth of talent up and down the Bitterroot Valley. This event will be a showcase of some of these talented people.

Tickets for the entire day are $12.00 for adults and $10.00 for seniors over 62 and children 12 and under and are available at www.stevensvilleplayhouse.org or by calling 777-2722. Where else can you find almost 12 hours of live entertainment at this price? Individual events will be $2.00 per event, except for the Basses Covered band and Singing Competition which are $5.00 each. Seating will be general admission (no reserved seats).

Lineup

9 – 10 a.m. – All day passes and individual performance tickets on sale at the door.

10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. – Christian Ackerman, the Mime. If you have never seen Christian’s mime routine it is world class entertainment. Fun for kids and delightful for adults. He will have you rolling in the aisles.

11 – 11:45 a.m. – Ballet Bitterroot Dance Academy – variety of classical and modern dance. This group makes their own costumes.

12 – 12:45 p.m. – Reagan Yaskus Musical Review – award winning pianist and Playhouse musical accompanist is joined by a stellar group of multi-aged artists on trumpet, guitar, trombone, duets, harp, and singing with old standards such as “Fly Me to the Moon.” Reagan has organized this program as part of his Eagle Scout Project.

1 – 1:45 p.m. – Expert piano music, storytelling, poetry, skit

2 – 2:45 p.m. – Groovz Dance Studio – contemporary dance, hip-hop, lyrical, tap, pointe ballet, and jazz dancers of all ages.

3 – 3:45 p.m. – Sunrise Band, skit, poetry

4 – 6 p.m. – Basses Covered Band. This band has delighted listeners at several venues from Paws Up to First Night to the Top Hat, Hot Springs, farmers markets and backyard patios in the region. You may have heard them at Lolo Peak Brewery, Blacksmith Brewing, Bitterroot Brewing or the MT Distillery. The harmony-driven trio covers rock, folk, doo wop, country, and jazz songs such as those from Ray Charles, the Moody Blues, the Beatles, Everly Brothers, Moonglows, Bruce Springsteen, Lefty Frizzell, the Hollies, Billie Holiday, Del Shannon and Buddy Miller.

6 – 7:30 p.m. – Dinner break

7:30 – 9:30 p.m. – Singing competition. This process started with tryouts in early November. On New Year’s Eve, there will be 12 finalists competing in three age groups. Four judges with musical backgrounds will determine the winner and runner-up in each age group.

The Stevensville Playhouse is a non-profit, community theater, managed by a board of directors from the community. Money spent on community theater stays in the community and circulates and helps the local economy. The Stevensville Playhouse is committed to offering a safe place to develop talent, both young and old, and offers a venue where families can participate.

Showtime in Stevensville has the support of several local businesses and is also sponsored in part by a grant from the Montana Arts Council. Seating will be general admission (no reservations). This is part of the regular Playhouse season, so season ticket holders and all-day pass holders should be ready to be seated 10 minutes prior to the start of each event.