Hearing on Name Change – Webster

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Lori Ann Webster, Lori Ann Webster, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-19-457/3

Dept. No.: 2

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Lori Ann Webster to Lori Ann Bruno. The hearing will be on January 30, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated: December 12, 2019.

/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court

By:Janenne Sorenson, Deputy Clerk of Court.

BS 12-25-19, 1-1, 1-8, 1-15-20. MNAXLP