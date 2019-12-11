Hamilton boys split at Tip Off Tournament

The Hamilton Broncs split their games over the weekend with a win over Browning but losing to possibly the best team in Class A, the Hardin Bulldogs on Friday.

On Saturday, Browning jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter and left Hamilton playing catch up. They trailed by 11 points at the end of the first frame. A change in the Bronc lineup made a difference and Hamilton closed the gap to only four points at the half.

At the beginning of the second half, Hamilton again spotted Browning nine points before a block by Tyler Burrows changed the momentum. Hamilton briefly took the lead with a spinning layup by Trey Searle but Browning’s Blayne Deroche committed a foul and a technical which sent Searle to the free throw line where he sank all four shots.

The two teams traded trey’s in the fourth quarter and the lead switched back and forth. Hamilton held the ball as time was running out and the game was tied at 63 all. With 2.1 seconds remaining, Carson Rostad took a high pass and dropped it in for the 65-63 win.

Hamilton 65, Browning 63

Hamilton – Tristan Lewis 1, Carson Rostad 11, Jaiden Klemundt 7, Tristan Hanson 1, Eli Taylor 2, Trey Searle 22, Tyler Burrows 12.

Browning – Deroche 5, Spoonhunter 34, Reevis 2, Juneau 9, Mad Plume 10, BullChild.

On Friday, Hamilton faced Hardin, who finished second in the state last year. The Bulldogs are a running team with lots of height and shooting ability. They took an early lead into the half. However Hamilton came back to narrow the gap and only lost by seven points, 74–67. Searle finished with 28 points in the game.

Corvallis won both their games at the tournament. Friday, they stopped Libby, 51-44. The Blue Devils came on in the fourth quarter to pull away and take the lead. Caleb Warnken had 16 points to lead the Blue Devils in the win.

Corvallis 51, Libby 44

Corvallis – Jaymark Liedle 4, Tanner Jessop 12, Luke Wolsky 3, Caleb Warnken 16, Jacob Loran 2, Bryce Mayn 3, Cole Trexler 9, Mitchell Spinetta 2.

Libby – Davis 4, Bower 6, Goodman 12, Beagle 13, Rausch 2, Williams 2, Johnson 5.

In his second start at varsity, junior Blue Devil Cole Trexler powered Corvallis to a 66-43 win over Columbia Falls. Trexler had a game high 23 points. Tanner Jessop added 14 and Caleb Warnken had 15 in the win.

Corvallis 66, Columbia Falls 43

C Falls – Morgan 8, Price 7, Tamburelli 9, Dyon 2, Shipp 7, Trueblood 2, Knapton 3.

Corvallis – Jaymark Liedle 5, Tanner Jessop 14, Caleb Warnken 15, Jacob loran 5, Mitchell Spinetta 3, Bryce Mayn 4, Cole Trexler 23.

Stevensville lost both their games in the tournament. On Friday, they fell to Ronan, 63-54. The Yellowjackets had the lead at the half but fell behind. Ronan came from behind in the fourth quarter to score 24 points for the win. Kellan Beller had 21 points to pace Stevensville.

Ronan 63, Stevensville 54

Ronan: Leonard Burke 22, Girma Detwiler 20, Trey Don’t Mix 6, Zarec Couture 4, Elijah Tonasket 3, Sage Coffman 3, Payton Cates 2, Saul Blackweasel 2.

Stevi: Kellan Beller 21, Ethan Shobe 13, Tanner Pendergast 8, Sean Craft 6, Gavin Rahl 6.

Stevensville took a one point lead into the fourth quarter against Libby but then their shooting went cold and the Yellowjackets only scored three points in the final frame. They lost to Libby, 35-29.

Libby 35, Stevensville 29

Libby – Davis 1, Bower 3, Goodman 6, Beagle 7, Williams 8, Andersen 8, Johnson 2.

Stevensville – Ethan Shobe 1, Kellan Beller 5, Tanner Pendergast 14, Sean Craft 2, Gavin Rahl 7.