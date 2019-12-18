Giving thanks in the face of Alzheimer’s

By Lynn Mullowney Cabrera, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association, MT Chapter

We are truly grateful for this annual opportunity to share our thanks with this amazing community that supports our efforts. Thank YOU for your time and effort making it happen. Warmest greetings of the season.

Watching how Alzheimer’s – and all types of dementia – affects those we love is extremely difficult. Feelings of loss and hopelessness are common in the face of this growing epidemic.

The Alzheimer’s Association is here for those who live with fear, loneliness and despair. In the words of a caregiver, “I am overwhelmed by the scope of information and support your organization provides. My visit was just what I needed. Thanks again for welcoming me and allowing me to feel less alone.”

We are grateful for this opportunity to recognize our amazing volunteers, donors and partners. Many are choosing to transform their own pain into purpose, giving of their time, gifts and hearts.

During this special time of year, we pause to honor and remember those we love and have lost to Alzheimer’s or other dementias. Our resolve is strengthened when we think of those we’ve served and all those we have yet to serve.

This incredible community makes it possible; your support creates the critical difference. You allow us to increase awareness and understanding of Alzheimer’s. You help us to enhance the quality of life and the quality of care for those living with the disease, their families and caregivers. You support our research efforts as we seek ways to slow, stop, prevent and ultimately cure Alzheimer’s.

Help is here and hope is on the horizon. I know for all of us, it cannot come a day too soon.

24/7 Helpline 800.272.3900

More info: alz.org