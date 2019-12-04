Floodplain Permit FA-19-13

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application for work to be performed within the floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The project will remove a failing bridge structure on Edwards Road over the East Fork Bitterroot River. No additional work is proposed under this permit. The project is located on Edwards Road approximately ½ mile south of the intersection of Edwards Road and East Fork Road of Eastside Highway, Victor, Montana, in the NW1/4, Section 16, T1N, R19W. P.M.,M., Ravalli County. The applicant is the Ravalli County Road & Bridge Department. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed ([email protected]) and must be received by December 19th, at 5:00 pm. (Reference Application #FA-19-13)

BS 12-4-19. MNAXLP