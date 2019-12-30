Floodplain Permit Application – Mitchell Slough

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application to enhance fish habitat on sections of Mitchell Slough located within the floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Mr. Roy Fenster. The action plans to enhance fish habitat in the Mitchell Slough by creating suitable spawning areas. The proposed project will improve the shape and topography of the stream channel to increase flow velocity in order to reduce silt build up, ultimately providing long-term habitat improvements for fish and aquatic insects. The site is located on sections of Mitchell Slough which run through Mr. Ken Siebel’s property east of the Bitterroot River at 110 Bell Xing Road, in Section 9, Township 8 North, Range 20 West, Ravalli County. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed ([email protected]) and must be received by Wednesday January 15, 2020 at 5:00 pm. (Reference Application # FA-19-15).

BS 1-1-20. MNAXLP