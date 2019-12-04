Floodplain Permit Application FA-19-17

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application to cover a utility re-route/relocation project within the floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Ravalli Electric Co-op. The action will remove existing overhead power lines and bury them along with installing power to a new residence outside of the floodplain. The proposal will remove existing power poles along with installing one new pole. The project is located at 1625 Old Darby Road on the east side of the river, approximately 1 mile south of Sleeping Child Road, in Section 36, T5N, R21W, Ravalli County Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed ([email protected]) and must be received by Thursday December 19th, 2019 at 5:00 pm. (Reference Application # FA-19-17).

BS 12-4-19. MNAXLP