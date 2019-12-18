Flood plain administrator terminated, re-hired and soon to be terminated

In September, former Flood Plain Administrator Brian Wilkinson was terminated “effective immediately” following an investigation into his behavior in the workplace that at least five other county employees found to be “very unprofessional,” rude,” and “aggressive.”

At the time, Wilkinson complained about this being the second time that someone was trying to “come after him.” He said that he could not remember any of the alleged behavior, which included allegations of profanity and anger.

Wilkinson filed a complaint concerning his dismissal and at a meeting last week the Commissioners agreed to a settlement that includes re-hiring Wilkinson as an out of office consultant through January 31, 2020 after which he will be terminated. The County also agreed to pay Wilkinson $13,885.60, a portion, $7,385.60, for wages and benefits and an additional $6,500 to settle all claims. Neither party admits to any wrongdoing or violation of the law.