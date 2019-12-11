Darby begins season with new coach and win

The Darby Tigers have a new, ‘old’, look. Last year’s coach, Richard Griffin, has moved on and in his place is Krystal Smith. Smith has coached some of these players in junior high and even in grade school. She has been on the sidelines for girls and in the volleyball program. Sitting right beside her is veteran coach Wendell Griffin. Griffen coached in Darby for many years and then continued to coach in Dillon.

“I have a lot to learn,” said Smith. “Wendell is very patient and knows basketball.”

Smith said that Richard Griffin (who is Wendell’s son) left the program in good shape and she plans to build upon that program. “The boy’s know it and we don’t have to change it. They came in with the fundamentals, experience and discipline. That will make my transition easy.”

Darby opened their season at the Tip Off Tournament in Ronan which featured Class C teams from Western Montana and a couple of Class A junior varsity teams.

The Tigers played Noxon on Friday. They came out playing an up-tempo game and quickly built a lead. Although they did have a tough time containing Noxon’s Rylan Weltz who finished with 31 points, the Tigers went on to win, 54-41. Nelson Smith, Gabe Smith and Preston Smith had 14, 12, and 13 points respectively.

Darby 54, Noxon 41

Darby – Nelson Smith 14, Gabe Smith 12, Tyler Davis 3, Tanner Davis 5, Preston Smith 13, Jordan Anderson 6, Sam Stewart 1.

Noxon – Hill 6, Cano 1, Weltz 31, Antonich 1, Hay 2.

The Victor Pirates played two games at the Tip Off Tournament. On Friday, they played Plains and lost, 60-13. Saturday, they matched up against Noxon and lost, 49-24. Carson Varner had 16 points.

Plains 60, Victor 13

Plains – Brouillette 15, Subatch 2, Allen 1, Wyers 16, Pardee 2, Feliksa 10, Reyes 2, Foster 8, Flock 4.

Victor: Christian Larsen 1, Robert Crosbie 2, Brandon Brown 3, Canyon Parks 2, Caleb Rosen 1, Carson Varner 4.

Noxon 49 Victor 24

Noxon – Hill 5, Christianson 2, Weltz 16, Antonich 18, Vogel 4, Hay 1.

Victor – Caleb Rockwood 4, Brandon Bowen 2, Canyon Parks 2, Carson Varner 16.

The Darby Lady Tigers also notched a win, topping Noxon, 44-39, at the Tip Off Tournament. The Lady Tigers relied upon a 17-point second quarter to build up the lead and then held off a surging Noxon team in the third quarter.

Darby 44, Noxon 39

Noxon: Chelsea Vohs 5, Avery Burgess 28, Vanessa Horner 6.

Darby: A. Rennaker 10, Kimber Schlapman 8, L. Bukler 13, A. Anderson 12.