Corvallis girls overload Polson

The Corvallis Blue Devils had little trouble with the Lady Pirates of Polson on Thursday. Coach Andy Knapp said after the game that although it felt like a practice game in the 70-12 drubbing, he felt very bad for the Polson players.

“No one wants to see that,” he said.

Corvallis quickly set the tone of the game, putting up 16 points in the first quarter and then building upon that. Knapp substituted his bench often and everyone on the bench scored. Senior Isabel Evans led the scoring with 19 points, including a three pointer for the 6’2” post player.

Corvallis 70, Polson 12

Corvallis – Isabel Evans 19, Hannah Hutchinson 6, Madeline Gilder 13, Brooke Powell 8, Hannah Martin 10, Jenna Jordan 2, Ashlynn Nixon 10, Hadli Lords 2.

The Hamilton Lady Broncs lost to Loyola, 64-42, in non conference action. Freshmen Taryn Searle and Layne Kearns led the team with 12 and nine point respectively.

Loyola 64, Hamilton 42

Loyola – Lani Walker 19, Sam Clevenger 17, Syd Koppang 14, Nat Clevenger 8, Violet Whitegrass 5, Evelyn Demblans-Dechans 1.

Hamilton – Taryn Searle 12, Layne Kearns 9, Brynnli Poulsen 6, Maggi Ringer 5, Emily Wildey 5, Olivia Walker 3, Katelyn Dickemore 2.

Loyola also defeated Florence, this time in 6B action, on Saturday night. The Breakers took an early lead and never looked back in the 62-38 win. Florence was paced by senior Emma Stensrud’s 12 points.

Loyola 62, Florence 38

Florence: Emma Stensrud 12, Kylie Kovatch 9, Kasidy Yeoman 7, Kolbi Wood 4, Trista Williams 4, Josie Lewis 2.

Loyola: Syd Koppang 17, Sam Clevenger 10, Nat Clevenger 10, Brooke Twite 3, Laney Denning 8, Lani Walker 8, Kelsey Esh 4, Addison Jacobson 2.

Florence defeated Deer Lodge, 52-42, on Thursday.