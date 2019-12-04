Call for Bids – County Legal Notice Printing

CALL FOR BIDS

The BOARD OF RAVALLI COUNTY COMMISSIONERS is calling for bids on the printing of legal notices for the Ravalli County Offices in a local newspaper within the County of Ravalli for the calendar year of 2020. Bids should include the following: ·

• Per folio rate (1-100 words) for the first and each additional insertion.

• Information that specifically addresses compliance with Section 18-7-411 and 18-7-201 MCA.

Bids must be in a sealed envelope and clearly marked, “LEGAL NOTICE PRINTING BID”. The bid must be received by the Clerk & Recorders Office at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, MT 59840 by Tuesday, December 17, 2019 AT 2:00 PM.

Bids will then be publicly opened on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 9:45 AM in the Commissioners Conference Room at 215 S. 4th Street, (3rd floor).

For further information, contact the Commissioners’ Office at 406-375-6500.

Chris Taggart

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

