Call for Bids – County Display Advertising

CALL FOR BIDS

The BOARD OF RAVALLI COUNTY COMMISSIONERS is seeking bids for Display Advertising for our Ravalli County Offices in a local newspaper within the County of Ravalli for the calendar year of 2020.

Please bid the Display Advertising by the Column Inch.

Bids must be in a sealed envelope and clearly marked, “DISPLAY ADVERTISING BID”. The bid must be received by the Clerk & Recorders Office at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, MT 59840 by Tuesday, December 17, 2019 AT 2:00 PM.

Bids will then be publicly opened on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 9:30 AM in the Commissioners Conference Room at 215 S. 4th Street, (3rd floor).

For further information, contact the Commissioners’ Office at 406-375-6500.

Chris Taggart

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

BS 12-4, 12-11-19. MNAXLP