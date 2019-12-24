Boys basketball round up

Hamilton topped Loyola, 55-36, in non conference boys’ action. Carson Rostad tallied 16 points and Trey Searle followed with 14 to lead the Broncs in the non conference win.

Hamilton – Carson Rostad 16, Trey Searle 14, Tyson Rostad 8, Tyler Burrows 6, Austin Drake 4, JC Placido 4, Tristan Hanson 3.

Loyola – Jaden Job 12, Finn Richardson 8, Will Burns 4, Nick Mitzel 4, Joseph Kendrick 3, Liam Haffey 3, Basil Coutinho 2.

Loyola defeated Florence, 68-56, in the Falcons’ final game of 2019. JP Briney scored 22 points to lead the Falcons.

Florence: Eli Pedersen 11, Creagan Keller 2, JP Briney 22, Blake Shoupe 6, Neau Neal 13, Levi Posey 2.

Loyola: Liam Haffey 24, Jaden Job 15, Nick Mitzel 12, Will Burns 3, Danny Kaleva 2, Mac Benn 1, Basil Coutinho 7, Parker Pratt 4.

Florence lost to Deer Lodge on Thursday, 55-30.

Valley Christian defeated Victor, 51-26, in District 13C action. Skyler Webberson had 11 points to lead Victor. Carson Varner finished with 6. Roan Jackson had four points, Caleb Rockwood and Robert Crosbie each had two points and Canyon Parks finished with one point.