Annette Bell Wildey

Hamilton – Annette Bell (Keely) Wildey, 87, of Hamilton earned her wings on Saturday, December 14, 2019 while in Spokane, WA.

Annette was born November 18, 1932 in San Diego, CA the only daughter of the late Ron and Nell Keely of Sula, MT.

She lived in California until the family moved to the Sula area. Annette married Art Wildey on December 28, 1949. Together they lived in the Sula area and raised 8 children. Annette was a home maker and enjoyed sewing, she made lots of quilts and clothing for her children. She was a very good cook and also enjoyed fishing, camping and visiting family.

Annette was a member of the Bitterroot Art Guild. She enjoyed painting on many mediums that included rocks, old saws and really anything she could get her hands on. Annette also gave painting lessons at her home.

She spent a lot of time helping Art with the Christmas tree business in the fall. Annette did the grading and baling of the trees, she loved Christmas.

Annette was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Andy; her husband, Art; and her brother, Barney Keely. She is survived by her brother, Roy Keely of Texas; five sons, Dwane Wildey and wife Chris of Darby, Randy Wildey of Corvallis, Jerry Wildey and wife Marilyn of Hamilton, Mike Wildey and wife Ritchie of Lolo and Ed Wildey and wife Laurie of Victor; two daughters, Diane Jameson and husband Billy of Darby and Beverly Mariano and husband Tony of Boston, MA; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Daly-Leach Chapel. There will be a “Bring a Dish” pot-luck reception following the chapel services in the funeral home’s community room. Interment will take place at the Sula Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.