Voters reject the Aquatic Center bond and levy

Voters overwhelmingly rejected the bond and levy proposed for a remodel and addition to the Bitterroot Aquatic Center in Hamilton. In both cases 72% of the voters said no deal.

The $5.8 million bond request was for upgrading and expanding the facility. It was voted down by a vote of 4,073 to 1,586.

The $350,000 operating levy was also voted down with 4,134 votes against it versus 1,586 in favor.

Only people living in the Park District (in the Hamilton and Corvallis area) containing the Aquatic Center were eligible to vote.