Transportation Committee Meeting

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Ravalli County Transportation Committee will meet on the 18th of November, 2019 at 1:00PM in the Commissioner’s Conference Room at the Administration Building (215 S 4th Street) in Hamilton. The purpose of this meeting will be to approve/make adjustments to school transportation routes and approve any individual transportation contracts for the 2019-20 school year. If you have any questions or comments regarding any school district’s bus routes, please attend the meeting or send them to the Ravalli County Superintendent of Schools, 215 South 4th Street, Hamilton, MT 59840 (email [email protected]) prior to November 18th.

BS 11-13-19. MNAXLP