Stevensville advances to divisional

On Monday night, the Lady ‘Jackets of Stevensville used a united attack to roll over Hamilton in three games and punch their ticket to the Western A volleyball divisional in Dillon. Although each game was close in the early minutes, strong play at the net by Maddalena Margini and Aliyah Anderson kept Hamilton off their game while laying down hit after hit. Hamilton pulled close in the second game behind the serving of Katelyn Dickemore. Hamilton also came out strongly in the third game and stayed right with Stevensville, even taking the lead before Margini laid down a kill and Stevensville took the lead for good.

Stevensville will play Columbia Falls at 4pm on Thursday, November 7, in Dillon.

Stevensville def. Hamilton 25-12, 25-23, 25-20

Stevensville: Kills 25 (Jessie Newman 11, Maddalena Margini 9); Digs 52 (Cassi Kopsa 14, Joey Oyler 13); Assists 32 (Maddie Weber 29); Blocks 5 (Aliyah Anderson 4, Weber 1); Aces 6 (Weber 3, Kopsa 3).

Hamilton: Kills 22 (Emma Ellis 7); Digs 54 (Maggie Ringer 15, Katelyn Dickemore 10); Assists 16 (Taryn Searle 9, Dickemore 5); Blocks 0; Aces 4 (Dickemore 2).