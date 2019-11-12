Sheriff’s Sale – Mavity

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

LSFl0 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST,

its successors in interest and/or assigns,

Plaintiff,

V.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF PETER E. MAVITY; PETER E. MAVITY, deceased, ALLISON WALTON; BRANDON MAVITY; JAMES POTTS; KARI MAVITY aka KARI MCNINCH; LACEY AUSTIN; VICTOR SEWER ASSOCIATION; NU ISLAND PARTNERS, LLC, assignee of CHASE BANK NA; COLLECTION BUREAU SERVICES, INC., a Montana Corporation; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA- INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; and all other persons unknown claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate or interest in or lien or encumbrance upon the real and personal property described in the complaint for foreclosure adverse to plaintiff’s ownership or any cloud upon plaintiff’s title thereto, whether such claim or possible claim be present or contingent,

Defendants.

Cause No. DV-17-281

Department 1

Hon Howard E. Recht

TO BE SOLD AT SHERIFF’S SALE:

On the 5th day of December, 2019 at 10:00 am on the front steps of the Ravalli County Courthouse, 205 Bedford Street, Suite D, Hamilton, MT 59840; that certain real property situated in Ravalli County, State of Montana, and more particularly described as follows:

Lot 6, Victor Estates, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the recorded plat thereof.

1996 Palm Harbor MOD #1044 H-20-0543

KNOWN AS 2327 Betty Lane, Victor, MT 59875.

Dated this 7th day of November, 2019.

STEPHEN HOLTON

Sheriff of Ravalli County, Montana

/s/ Stephen Holton

BS 11-13, 11-20, 11-27-19. MNAXLP