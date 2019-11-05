Public hearings

By Bob Williams, Stevensville

Sadly, our President and his agents grossly neglected the USA Intelligence Agencies, and subverted the USA Department of State, by withholding desperately needed Military and Congressional approved military aid to Ukraine, in an endeavor forcing the President of Ukraine to go on TV and tell the world that Ukraine would investigate corruption by Joe Biden.

Tragically, the President and his agents tried to hide from Congress, also the Military, recorded evidence of a 7/25/19 phone conversation with President Trump and President Zelensky of Ukraine.

Tragically, our President made two big mistakes. He believed fake reports of a conspiracy theory. Worse yet, he believed Ukraine to be a corrupt country, where Zelensky would be forced to make a TV appearance which manipulated media, also fake news, would use to smear Joe Biden, the leading contender in the race to win the Presidency of the USA.

Donald Trump and his agents did not want Congress, and the public, to know of events surrounding the 7/25 phone call.

The 7/25 call, and series of attempts at secrecy, involves evident abuse of power, contempt of Congress, and obstructing justice. That fits the bigger pattern. For months, news outlets have pointed out President Trump’s abuses of Presidential power, contempt for Article 1 of the USA Constitution empowering Congress, and obstruction of justice.

Fortunately, whistleblowers, and career officials now giving testimony to Congress, may have seen the bigger picture.

The Ukraine scandal involves the second time Donald Trump endeavored to obtain foreigners to interfere with a USA Federal Election.

Tragically, Donald Trump and his agents reached out to the Putin-Oligarch network to help Trump win the USA Federal 2016 Election.

Tragically, the Putin-Oligarch network systematically interfered with our 2016 Presidential Election.

Tragically, the Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash likely supported interferences in both the 2016 Presidential Election and the 2020 Presidential election.

Fortunately, evidence linked to the Mueller report will be used as examplary evidence of when President Trump abused powers of his office, and obstructed justice.

Fortunately, public sentiment has turned toward following the Constitution.

What I find odd, is that our President clings to his biases, grossly neglects briefings, and lacks a work ethic.

Of course, that makes him the ideal President, for predatory Pharma, predatory finance, predatory fossil fuel entities, and predatory billionaires, that care not if foreigners interfere in USA elections.

Chances are that a majority of the USA Senators would vote to convict the President of an impeachable offense.

Of Constitutional course, now comes public hearings about who did what in the Ukraine scandal.

In my opinion only, if one Senator a week will pivot to convict, in about ten weeks there might be 67 Senators aligned to convict.

Of course, most of Montana will continue to proudly support Donald Trump.