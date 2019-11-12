Name Change of Minor Child – Conley Arias

MONTANA 21ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Name Change of Conley Landyn Arias, Lauren Quiroa, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-19-400/4

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE OF MINOR CHILD

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court to change a child’s name from Conley Landyn Arias to Conley Landyn Quiroa.

The hearing will be on Thursday, December 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Ravalli County Courthouse in Hamilton, Montana.

Dated this 4th day of November, 2019.

/s/Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court

By: Janenne Sorenson, Deputy Clerk of Court.

BS 11-13, 11-20, 11-27, 12-4-19. MNAXLP