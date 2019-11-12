Municipal election results

Hamilton

In the contest for the council seat in Ward 1 Robin Pruitt ousted incumbent Joe Petrusaitis, grabbing over two thirds of the vote. It was the only really contested race on the ballot.

Hamilton City Judge Michael Reardon got a great vote of confidence in his unopposed race for another term gaining 845 of the 865 total votes cast. Daniel Mitchell was elected Councilperson for Ward 2 and Jenny West retained her seat in Ward 3, both garnering over 98% of the vote. Write-in candidate Al Mitchell was elected Treasurer, garnering 39 of the 148 votes cast.

Darby

Darby’s Mayor Willard “Buck” Titus, who ran unopposed, will serve another term after receiving over 92% of the vote. Ruth Decker was elected councilperson for Ward 2 with 100% of the vote and Bill De Spain got the At Large seat with 91.76% of the vote. Nancy McKinney came out on top in the Ward 1 race against Rick Hammond with McKinney getting two-thirds of the vote.

Stevensville

In Stevensville, two former council members, Stacie Barker and Bob Michalson who previously resigned from the council, ran for a seat again. One was successful and the other was not. In Ward 1, Jaime Williams squashed Stacie Barker’s attempt at a comeback by a vote of 123 to 89. But in Ward 2, Bob Michalson edged out write-in candidate and current council person Patrick Shourd by a vote of 92 to 84. The unexpired term in Ward 2 went to current council person Dempsey Vick who beat out write-in candidate Trenis Hindle by a vote of 132 to 68.