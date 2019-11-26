Hearing – Stevensville Budget Amendment

NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING

Thursday, December 12th, 2019 6:30 p.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Stevensville Town Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, December 12th at 6:30 PM at the Town Council Chambers, 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, Montana, 59870 for the purpose of considering an amendment to the Town of Stevensville FY2018-19 Budget.

Comments to be considered may be given orally at the hearing, submitted in writing via email to [email protected] or U.S. mail to Town Clerk, P.O. Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 before 3:00 pm December 12th , 2019. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk at 406-777-5271.

Attest: Monica Hoffman, Town Clerk

