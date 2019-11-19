Florence finishes third in state

A tough first game match against Shelby had Florence scrambling the rest of the Class B tournament in Bozeman last weekend. After losing the first set, the Lady Falcons rallied back to win the next two games. But they couldn’t get past the Wolves and fell in the final two games.

Shelby def. Florence 26-24, 14-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-20

Florence: Kills 50 (Sarah Hopcroft 18, Emma Stensrud 11), Assists 38, Halle Christopherson 25, Blocks 5, Emma Stensrud 2, Jaidyn Larson 2, Digs 79 (Kolbi Wood 20), Aces 10, Halle Christopherson 5.

Shelby: Aces 13 (Bailey Johnson 3, Brielle Aklestad 3), Kills 47, Maddison Underall 19, Bailey Johnson 13, Blocks 4 (Madison Underall 3, Brook Wiley 1), Digs 83 (Brook Wiley 15, Bailey Johnson 14).

After losing to Shelby on Thursday, Florence had to work their way back through the loser’s bracket on Friday. Florence rallied in their next game and defeated Glasgow in three games. They then took on Townsend and defeated them in four games. Strong play by Sarah Hopcroft and Emma Stensrud kept their hopes alive. Florence played Choteau in their final game on Friday. They had begun play at 10am and finished about 9pm, but they had the win and a chance to play on Saturday. Florence topped Choteau and was assured of at least third place.

The Southern B Conference is one of the toughest conference around. Huntley Project and Joliet are the two teams that make this such a tough conference. The two teams met Friday night in the undefeated game and again, Huntley came away the winner. That set Florence up to play Joliet in the third place match. Florence was unable to find a key to stop Joliet and lost the match. Huntley Project went on to win their 100th straight game and take the championship.

Florence def. Glasgow 25-8, 25-22, 25-21

Glasgow: Kills:24 (Laura Ross 6). Assists: 20 (Rachelle Glaser 18). Aces: 4 (Tyann Graham 2). Digs: 44 (Keely Fossum 15). Blocks: 1 (Keely Fossum 1)

Florence: Kills:39 (Sarah Hopcroft 14). Assists: 27 (Halle Christopherson 13, Kasidy Yeoman 13). Aces: 6 (Jacklyn Balfourd 2, Kolbi Wood 2). Digs: 59 (Kolbi Wood 13). Blocks: 13 (Emma Stensrud 5, Sarah Hopcroft 5)

Florence def. Townsend 25-17, 19-25, 27-25, 25-15

Florence: Kills:48 (Sarah Hopcroft 21). Assists: 43 (Kasidy Yeoman 21). Aces: 10 (Halle Christopherson 3, Emily Kinnaman 3). Digs: 110 (Sarah Hopcroft 29). Blocks: 13 (Emma Stensrud 7)

Townsend: Kills:25 (Peyton Vogl 10). Assists: 26 (Taylor Noyes 25). Aces: 7 (Anna Berg 2, Becca Payne 2). Digs: NA (Alleigh Burdick 28). Blocks: 15 (Peyton Vogl 6)

Florence def. Choteau 25-17, 19-25, 25-17, 25-23

Florence: Aces 4, (Emma Stensrud 4), kills 49 (Sarah Hopcroft 28), Assists 47 (Halle Christopherson 21, Kasidy Yeoman 19, Blocks 9 (Emma Stensrud 3, Kasidy Yeoman 3, Sarah Hopcroft 3), Digs 122 (Kolbi Wood 40)

Choteau: Aces 8 (Gunderson 3), Kills 32 (Lee 13), Assists 38 (Funk 23), Blocks 5 (Lee 3), Digs 116 (Bieler 36).

Third place

Joliet def. Florence 25-14, 25-18, 25-14

Joliet: Kills:46 (Skyler Wright 10, Shayla Webber 10, Makenna Bushman 10, Joel. Assists: Stat not reported. Aces: 3 (Wright 2). Digs: 58 (Merrin Schwend 14, Webber 12, Bushman 12). Blocks: 6 (Bushman 2, Wright 2)

Florence: Kills:21 (Sarah Hopcroft 9). Assists: 19 (Halle Christopherson 13). Aces: 2 (Emma Stensrud 1, Halle Christopherson 1). Digs: 67 (Kolbi Wood 20). Blocks: 5 (Emma Stensrud 5)