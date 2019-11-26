Eastside Highway improvements planned

The Montana Department of Transportation is beginning to work on the Stevensville Safety Improvement Project. The project involves a stretch of the Eastside Highway (Highway 269) from North Birch Creek Road north 5.9 miles to its intersection with Pine Hollow Road. This project is designed to enhance roadside safety along one of the most dangerous highway sections in the state. Between 2003 and 2017, there were more than 400 collisions along this stretch of highway, including six fatalities and 20 serious injuries.

The work plan currently includes widening the existing roadway by adding four-foot shoulders on both sides of the highway and flattening the roadside slopes. Additionally, a new flashing light will be placed at the intersection with Bell Crossing Road and Willoughby Lane which will be realigned to better facilitate safe travel at the intersection. Utility upgrades, sections of guardrail, and bridge replacements will occur throughout the project. Upon completion, the roadway will also be sealed and have new pavement markings and signs.

A design team from the Department of Transportation has been visiting with members of the public at sessions at Morning Star Caffeine & Cuisine. The next session will be Thursday, December 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is invited to stop in and give input and ask questions.