Community theatre can use help

By Jim McCauley, Stevensville Playhouse

We are very grateful for the continued support of community over the last 25 plus years. Thanks to the continued support of local businesses and our community the Stevensville Playhouse is in a financially sound position at this time. The facility has undergone many improvements over the last 5 years making it a true treasure for our community.

As with many non-profits we rely heavily on volunteers to keep things going. At this time, we are inviting you to consider becoming an active member/volunteer at the playhouse. There are many tasks that range from working the front of the house or checking mail and phone messages to serving on the board of trustees or creating publications for the theater. Without the support and involvement of community, members and volunteers the future of the theater is uncertain. If you would be interested in getting involved please contact us at [email protected]

The MAIN IDEA is that we need people more than one time. We need a seasonal commitment from Sept. thru May for our 4 shows and 1 special event. We give a 10% discount to members who work 25 or more hours. And you get to watch the show for free!! We are a non-profit and staffed by volunteers. (One exception is the Executive Director which has been a 5 to 15 hours per week paid position, but that is currently vacant and we don’t plan to fill it until next year.) We are trying not to burn out our board members who put in many, many hours.

Here are some jobs for volunteers:

• Managing web page, Facebook page, outdoor sign and posters, contact list and mailchimp

• Creating: posters, playbills, mailers, costumes, props, sets, quarterly newsletters,

• Organizing: building materials, props, costumes, filing, scripts

• Coordinating: Volunteers, special events, cleaning, fund raising, community event involvement

• Responding to: rental request, donation request to and from playhouse (thank you letters), supply needs.

Anyone interested in learn more about this can give me a call at 406-363-8063 or chek out our website. Thank you.