Support for Patrick Shourd for Town Council

By Greg and Nancy Trangmoe

We are writing in support of our excellent town councilor, Patrick Shourd. In his role as councilor he has shown positive energy and commitment to the residents of Stevensville. Please vote for Patrick for the 4-year term in Ward 2. His active civic involvement and desire to move Stevensville forward in a positive direction make him an effective and competent leader. A vote for Patrick is a vote for our kids, our neighbors, our businesses and for Stevensville at large. Let’s continue Stevensville’s progress and re-elect town councilor Patrick Shourd.