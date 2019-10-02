Last week Stevensville High School Principal Brian Gum handed out the first Stevi Rocks – Award of Excellence to special education teacher Kelby Thomas. Kelby has been the special education teacher at Stevensville for the past six years.

“Throughout her time at Stevensville High School, she has single handedly revamped our Special Olympics program and has generated so much awareness and success of students with disabilities,” said Gum at the award presentation. He said Kelby is also actively involved in the school-wide Intervention Team, which meets monthly and looks at using data to improve not only student instruction, but behavior as well.

Kelby has also volunteered in summers to work with the Jacket Academy program, which focuses on mentoring relationships with students, so that everyone of them has one teacher they can go to if they have any questions whatsoever.

Gum said he was very pleased to be able to present the award.

“It’s an honor to be chosen, especially to be the first,” said Thomas. “I do put in a lot of work and energy, but I do really love the kids. I do. Sometimes it’s hard when you are wrapped up in these things, it’s hard to realize that you are doing a good job. So, it’s really nice to get that little pat on the back and know that it’s worth it and they are worth it.”