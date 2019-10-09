NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

LSF10 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST, Plaintiff,

v.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF SONYA G. BALTZ; SONYA G. BALTZ, deceased, UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JOE M. GOLAY; JOE M. GOLAY, deceased; JOHN GOLAY; DOUG GOLAY; DAVE GOLAY; PEG ISYLER; PATSY GOLAY; MARGE L. BERG; MICHELLE R. STRAVENS; ROBERT KEVIN LINDER; JEREMY J. LINDER; WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.; and all other persons unknown claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate or interest in or lien or encumbrance upon the real and personal property described in the complaint for foreclosure adverse to plaintiff’s ownership or any cloud upon plaintiff’s title thereto, whether such claim or possible claim be present or contingent, Defendants

Cause No. DV-17-401

TO BE SOLD AT SHERIFF’S SALE:

On the 6th day of November, 2019 at 10:00 am on the front steps of the Ravalli County Courthouse, 205 Bedford Street, Suite D, County of Ravalli, State of Montana, that certain real property situated in Ravalli County, and more particularly described as follows:

Lot 12-B-3, Amended Subdivision Plat No. 893, being a portion of Lot 12, Block 5 Ravalli Farm, a platted subdivision of Ravalli County, Montana, according to the official recorded plat thereof.

2001 Nashua Villa Tag Nos. IDA 196614 and IDA 196615

KNOWN AS 541 Chats Lane, Corvallis, MT 59828.

Dated this 27th day of September 2019.

STEPHEN HOLTON

Sheriff of Ravalli County, Montana

/s/ Steve Holton

