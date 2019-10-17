RFP – Stevensville Special Audit

PUBLIC NOTICE

Town of Stevensville

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Stevensville is inviting qualified firms to submit proposals for audit services for a special audit for the period between April 1, 2019 and July 31, 2019. Proposals are due at Town Hall November 1, 2019 by 5:00 pm.

Information concerning this RFP may be obtained by contacting Robert Underwood, Finance Officer at (406)777-5271 ext. 103 or [email protected]

Electronic copies of the current budget and most recent audit report are available on the Town’s website www.townofstevensville.com.

ATTEST: Monica Hoffman, Town Clerk

BS 10-16, 10-23, 10-30-19. MNAXLP