Notice to Creditors – Windhorst

Kenneth Bransby

Bransby Law Firm, P.C.

515 Main Street

Stevensville, Montana 59870

Phone: ( 406) 777-1000

[email protected]

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF: GEORGE H. WINDHORST, Decedent.

Cause No.: DP-19-97

Dept. No.: 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four ( 4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred .

Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, Bruce Windhorst, c/o Bransby Law Firm, P.C., 515 Main Street, Stevensville, Montana 59870, return receipt requested, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

DATED this 3rd day of October, 2019.

/s/ BRUCE WINDHORST

STATE OF MONTANA )

:ss

County of Ravalli )

The attached record, Notice to Creditors, consisting of l page, was signed before me on October 3, 2019, by BRUCE WINDHORST.

/s/LISA RADCLIFFE WALLACE

NOTAR PUBLIC for the

State of Montana

Residing at Florence, MT

My Commission Expires

April 09, 2022.

BS 10-9, 10-16, 10-23-19. MNAXLP