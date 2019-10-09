Notice to Creditors – Windhorst

Kenneth Bransby
Bransby Law Firm, P.C.
515 Main Street
Stevensville, Montana 59870
Phone: ( 406) 777-1000
Attorney for Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN RE THE ESTATE OF: GEORGE H. WINDHORST, Decedent.
Cause No.: DP-19-97
Dept. No.: 2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four ( 4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred .
Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, Bruce Windhorst, c/o Bransby Law Firm, P.C., 515 Main Street, Stevensville, Montana 59870, return receipt requested, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
DATED this 3rd day of October, 2019.
/s/ BRUCE WINDHORST
STATE OF MONTANA )
:ss
County of Ravalli )
The attached record, Notice to Creditors, consisting of l page, was signed before me on October 3, 2019, by BRUCE WINDHORST.
/s/LISA RADCLIFFE WALLACE
NOTAR PUBLIC for the
State of Montana
Residing at Florence, MT
My Commission Expires
April 09, 2022.
BS 10-9, 10-16, 10-23-19. MNAXLP
