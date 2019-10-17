Meeting on Hayes Creek gate

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

Discussion with possible decision on removal of gate on Hayes Creek Road

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners will hold a public meeting Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Commissioners Conference Room (3rd Floor) at the Ravalli County Administrative Center located at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, Montana. The purpose of this public meeting is to take public comment on the issue of Hayes Creek Road, to potentially remove the gate.

If you have any questions, or would like to make public comment due to your inability to attend the meeting, please contact the Commissioners through either of the following: 215 S. 4th Street, Suite A, Hamilton, Montana 59840 or phone (406) 375-6500 or email [email protected]

Chris Taggart

Commissioners Assistant

