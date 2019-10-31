Hearing on Probate Petition – Patricia Louise Peters

Kenneth Bransby
Bransby Law Firm, P.C.
515 Main Street
Stevensville, MT 59870
Phone: (406) 777-1000
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN RE THE ESTATE OF: PATRICIA LOUISE PETERS, Decedent.
Cause No.: DP-19-108
Dept. No.: 1
NOTICE OF HEARING OF PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL, DETERMINATION OF TESTACY AND HEIRS, AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JOHN A. PETERS, JR. has filed a Petition for Formal Probate of Will, Determination of Testacy and Heirs and Appointment of Personal Representative.
A Hearing on said matter will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in the above-named Court, at which time objections to said Petition will be heard.
DATED this 24th day of October, 2019.
/s/ Kenneth Bransby
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I, Lisa Wallace, do hereby certify that I did on October 24, 2019, served copies of this document by depositing copies thereof in the U.S. Mail with first class postage prepaid and addressed to the following:
John A. Peters, Jr.
4489 Sunburst Lane
Stevensville, MT 59870
Jean Marie Mcleod
5372 Florence Carlton Loop
Florence, MT 59833-6537
Lisa Ann Jette
3002 Corfu Blvd.
Bremerton, WA 98311-9597
Terri Lynn Wood
4022 South Avenue W Unit 60
Missoula, MT 59804-6374
Catherine Eileen Peterson
1003 Caledonia Street
Butte, MT 59701-9003
John A. Peters, III
Nickelsville Northlake Tiny House Village
3814 4th Avenue NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Deborah Lee Ward
2207 Tejas Avenue
Napa, CA 94559-4302
/s/Lisa Wallace, Paralegal
BS 10-30, 11-6, 11-13-19. MNAXLP
