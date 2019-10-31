Hearing on Probate Petition – Patricia Louise Peters

Kenneth Bransby

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF: PATRICIA LOUISE PETERS, Decedent.

Cause No.: DP-19-108

Dept. No.: 1

NOTICE OF HEARING OF PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL, DETERMINATION OF TESTACY AND HEIRS, AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JOHN A. PETERS, JR. has filed a Petition for Formal Probate of Will, Determination of Testacy and Heirs and Appointment of Personal Representative.

A Hearing on said matter will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in the above-named Court, at which time objections to said Petition will be heard.

DATED this 24th day of October, 2019.

/s/ Kenneth Bransby

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I, Lisa Wallace, do hereby certify that I did on October 24, 2019, served copies of this document by depositing copies thereof in the U.S. Mail with first class postage prepaid and addressed to the following:

John A. Peters, Jr.

4489 Sunburst Lane

Stevensville, MT 59870

Jean Marie Mcleod

5372 Florence Carlton Loop

Florence, MT 59833-6537

Lisa Ann Jette

3002 Corfu Blvd.

Bremerton, WA 98311-9597

Terri Lynn Wood

4022 South Avenue W Unit 60

Missoula, MT 59804-6374

Catherine Eileen Peterson

1003 Caledonia Street

Butte, MT 59701-9003

John A. Peters, III

Nickelsville Northlake Tiny House Village

3814 4th Avenue NE

Seattle, WA 98105

Deborah Lee Ward

2207 Tejas Avenue

Napa, CA 94559-4302

/s/Lisa Wallace, Paralegal

