Hearing on Name Change – Knickerbocker

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Jordan Knickerbocker, Jordan Knickerbocker, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-19-354/3

Dept. No.: 1

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Jordan Anthony Christian Knickerbocker to Jordan Anthony Christian Connelly. The hearing will be on November 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated: September 25, 2019.

/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court

By: Mary Fliss, Deputy Clerk of Court.

BS 10-9, 10-16, 10-23, 10-30-19. MNAXLP