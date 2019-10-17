Hearing on Name Change – Brown

Lawrence D. Johnson

345 West Main Street

P.O. Box 500

Hamilton, Montana 59840

phone: 406-363-1655

Attorney for Petitioner

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF ANNE W. BROWN, a.k.a. ANNE WEILER BROWN, ANNE WEILER-BROWN, PETITIONER

Cause No. DV 19-375

Dept. 1

Howard Recht

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

Notice is hereby given that Anne W. Brown has filed herein a Petition for Change of Name which may be examined in the office of the Clerk of the above Court.

Hearing has been set thereon at the Courthouse of the above-entitled Court in Ravalli County, Montana on Wednesday, the 20th day of November, 2019, 1:30 pm, or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard , at which time and place, all interested persons may appear and object.

Dated this 11th day of October, 2019

PAIGE TRAUTWEIN, Clerk of Court

By: s/ Mary Fliss

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 10-16, 10-23, 10-30, 11-6-19. MNAXLP