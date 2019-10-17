Hearing on Name Change – Brown

Lawrence D. Johnson
345 West Main Street
P.O. Box 500
Hamilton, Montana 59840
phone: 406-363-1655
Attorney for Petitioner
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF ANNE W. BROWN, a.k.a. ANNE WEILER BROWN, ANNE WEILER-BROWN, PETITIONER
Cause No. DV 19-375
Dept. 1
Howard Recht
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
Notice is hereby given that Anne W. Brown has filed herein a Petition for Change of Name which may be examined in the office of the Clerk of the above Court.
Hearing has been set thereon at the Courthouse of the above-entitled Court in Ravalli County, Montana on Wednesday, the 20th day of November, 2019, 1:30 pm, or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard , at which time and place, all interested persons may appear and object.
Dated this 11th day of October, 2019
PAIGE TRAUTWEIN, Clerk of Court
By: s/ Mary Fliss
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 10-16, 10-23, 10-30, 11-6-19. MNAXLP
