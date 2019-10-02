Hamilton golfers head to state

Last Thursday, faced with extremely tough weather, the Hamilton boys golf team got tough at the Western A Divisional golf tournament. With a trip to the state tournament in Laurel on the line, the goal of the team was qualify all five players; and they did! Coach Owen Burch said he was really proud of his players for mentally getting through the tournament.

“We had a couple of holes that each kid struggled with,” he said. “But they held on and came back.”

The Hamilton boys’ team won the team honors with a combined score of 324; Whitefish was second with 313. Hamilton seniors Tristan Hanson and Bryce Reed tied for second behind Whitefish’s Cameron Kahle. Hanson and Reed each shot a 79 while Kahle shot a 72.

Tanner Hanson finished tied for ninth. A couple of freshmen, Jackson Heath and Max Cianflone also finished in the top 15. Heath shot an 81 to claim 6th, and Cianflone was an 87.

“This was some of their best of the year,” said Burch of the younger players day. “We have good senior leadership with good freshmen coming in. They are learning from each other.”

Stevensville’s Jacob Watters shot an 85 to tie for ninth with Tanner Hanson.

Macee Greenwood of Corvallis and Ella Shaw of whitefish both shot an 85 in tough conditions to win the Western A Divisional. Keelee Storrud of Corvallis was with with95 and Jasmine Oyler of Stevensville was eighth with a 93. Ali Rose will also be competing at the state tournament for Hamilton for the girls.