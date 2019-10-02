Hamilton bounces back on Frenchtown

The Hamilton Broncs didn’t like the way they felt after losing to Dillon last weekend. So they did something about it. After practicing, looking at film, practicing some more, the Broncs, ranked No. 3 in the state, came out focused and ready to take on the Frenchtown Broncs, who were ranked No. 2 in the state. Frenchtown had not lost a game yet this year. But that changed on Friday with a 34-25 Southwest A conference win. Now, Hamilton, Dillon, and Frenchtown are all tied with a 4-1 conference record.

With the University of Montana band playing in the stands and a packed house for Homecoming, the atmosphere was so electric that even the coaches were dancing as they took the field. When Hamilton recovered a fumble in Frenchtown’s first possession, the crowd roared and kept yelling as Hamilton marched down the field. With a first and 19 yards to go, Carson Rostad found his brother, Tyson, in the end zone for Hamilton’s first score. Just under two minutes had elapsed in the game. Tyson Rostad kicked the PAT and the Hamilton Broncs were on the scoreboard.

The Hamilton defense held Frenchtown scoreless in the first quarter while Hamilton’s offense added one more touchdown. This was a pitch from Carson Rostad to Jaiden Klemundt who then passed the ball to Tyson Rostad from 17 yards out for the score. Tyson, who missed two PATs last week against Dillon, was perfect and the Broncs led by two TDs at the end of the first quarter.

Frenchtown came back in the second quarter and scored on a Tel Arthur run from four yards out. The PAT failed. Then, in the third quarter, Frenchtown’s Jace Klucewich kicked in a 33 yard scoring run for another touchdown and the PAT was good by Hank Rugg. Frenchtown took the lead with three minutes remaining in the third quarter when Cade Baker slipped in from two yards out. Rugg’s PAT was blocked but Frenchtown was up, 14-19. Hamilton went on to block three PAT attempts.

Hamilton didn’t like the taste of defeat last week and they were not about to let it happen again. With less than 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Carson Rostad pushed through from two yards out for the score. However the two point conversion failed.

Carson Rostad said the team worked on the little things all week and he felt the team had a lot of confidence in each other. “Coach has a lot of confidence in me.”

That confidence paid off, not once but three times. Three times Hamilton was faced with a fourth down situation and three times they went for the first down. The first time was a fourth and one yard to go deep in Frenchtown territory. However Rostad didn’t stop there, he rushed for 20 yards and a first down at the 49 yard line. Hamilton came up short on their drive again and were in another fourth down situation. Again it was Carson Rostad who pushed through to get the Hamilton first down and then he went on to make a 17 yard scoring run. The PAT by Tyson Rostad was good.

With Hamilton’s defensive coordinator, TJ Pool yelling “We need one stop,” Hamilton’s defense went to work to stop the Broncs in white and orange from advancing. A one-handed interception by Hamilton’s Aiden Sisson made that stop.

Hamilton’s final score was a two yard pass up the middle to Brock Jones for the six points. Tyson Rostad was perfect with his PATs and completed one last one. Frenchtown scored once more but time ran out and the Hamilton Broncs took the win.

“We cleaned things up,” said Hamilton coach Bryce Carver. “This was a great game against a great team. It was a cat and mouse game. I believe in our kids.”

The confidence paid off, Hamilton won, 34-25.

Butte Central defeated Stevensville, 47-12, in Stevensville. Stevensville pushed the Maroons defensively in the first half but just couldn’t get their offense rolling. ‘Jacket quarterback Sahkaia Wehr threw a five yard pass to Ben Tack for Stevi’s first score. Aiden Van Ostrand had an eight yard run for the ‘Jackets’ other TD.

Darby defeated Arlee, 44-26. Florence remained unbeaten in conference play with a 13-8 win over Powell County. Victor lost to Charlo, 54-6. Corvallis lost to Dillon.