Ending political corruption starts at local level

By Tim Peterson, Hamilton

Ending the corruption in our government is gaining support around the nation. In metropolises of several million people to rural towns of less than 2,000 people, citizens are taking action. The nonpartisan organization Represent Us has a video titled “Unbreaking America: Solving the Corruption Crisis” that provides insight into how to end corruption in our representative democracy. According to a Princeton study, regardless if an issue has zero or 100% support of voters it has a 30% chance of passing in congress. VOTERS HAVE A STATISTICALLY NON-SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON PUBLIC POLICY.

I have become incensed with whiners. Lead, follow or get out of the way. Unfortunately, it has become crystal clear that people staying out of the way is undermining our government of the people, by the people and for the people. It’s time for local governments to lead, state governments to follow and corruption to get out of our federal government.

At the national level, politicians spend up-to 70% of their time fundraising. Consider that only 0.05% of Americans donate more than $10,000 to a political issue/candidate. This translates into; Big dark money owns our democracy. Represent Us recommends six actions to end corruption in our government 1. Overhaul lobbying and ethics laws. 2. Mandate transparent political spending, 3. End gerrymandering, 4. Implement ranked choice voting, 5. Enact automatic voter registration, and 6. Create voter vouchers.

Congress doesn’t have the integrity to take action. Besides, it’s like asking the fox to put a lock on the hen house. Engaged citizens must go around congress and pass anti-corruption laws in cities, counties and at the state level. The constitution gives states full control over elections, even federal elections. Passing local and state laws will result in changes at the federal level.

How do we in Ravalli County lead Montana in ending political corruption? By creating right-moderate-left coalitions, calling out corruption and building a movement. Go to https://represent.us/what-is-a-represent-us-chapter/ and join a chapter.