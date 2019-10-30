Do your homework for Stevensville Town Council votes

By Sheryl Olson, Stevensville

I was very confused this week as I read my mail-in ballot for Stevensville’s town council positions. It was then I realized that other town residents may have the same confusion over who we can vote for in this election. We all need to be concerned because this election is critical to help stabilize our community’s governance body after the upheavals of recent years.

After researching the matter so I could responsibly cast my vote, it is clear that we need to be aware of the importance of voting for the “declared write-in candidates” in two of the three open positions. Where the ballot language says to “vote for one” you can still write in the names of the “declared” write-in candidate of your choice for your ward. “Declared,” according to the county, means that the candidates have filed the necessary paperwork with the county in order to be a bonafide town council candidate. The timing of the resignations of the previous council members precluded these “write-in” candidates from meeting the cut-off date set for filing for elected office in time to have their names listed on the official ballot.

This community needs a fresh start. The Stevensville town council election is critical to that fresh start. Please do your homework and get information about all the candidates running for these three positions. You do have a choice…and your vote matters!