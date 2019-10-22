Hamilton – Darlene June Mills, 82, passed away October 17, 2019, due to a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer at the BeeHive Homes of Hamilton. She was born on June 13, 1937, to William and Kenna Crist. She graduated from Missoula County High in 1955.

In 1956, she married David Lee Mills and to this union were born two daughters, Denise and Dawn.

She worked for many years as a meat wrapper, and enjoyed working with the public. Mom enjoyed traveling, making trips to Thailand, New Mexico, Grand Canyon, and Spokane to the races. Mom loved to gamble and later enjoyed many fun adventures with “the girls.” Mom had a great sense of humor.

She was preceded in death by Husband David, Mother Kenna, brothers Bud, Billy, Bob, Dick, sister Delores, brother in-laws, Don, Bob, Les, Howard and sister in-law, Marcella, and mother and father in-law, Glenn and Elaine Mills.

She survived by daughters, Denise (LinK) Stratton, Dawn (Randy) Nentwig, grandchildren Seth (Chris) Stratton, Sarah Grotberg (Donnie Lamar), Luke Nentwig, Levi (Shari) Nentwig and (Donnie) Lamar. Great grandchildren Taylor, Ilah, Moseley, Major, Brooklyn, Connor, Sawyer, Lane, Chance, and many nieces and nephews. Mom always said she had more children than birth certificates. The family Thanks BeeHive Homes and Partners Hospice for taking such great loving care of mom.

WE LOVE YOU MORE MOM.

A Celebration of Life will be held early next summer.