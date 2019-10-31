Board of Health – Thomas appeal

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Board of Health (BOH) will conduct a Public Meeting to receive citizen comment on an appeal requested by Tyler Thomas, for the Property known as NHN Old Corvallis Rd., Corvallis, MT 59828, Parcel # 197500. The variance request is to allow the design use of a 1.5-inch deep keyed area for an elevated sandmound, instead of the minimum 4-inch deep keyed area as required per Circular DEQ-4. Property description: Mettles Orchard, Pt Lots 3 & 4 BLK 1, Lot A Deed 132-45, 5.00 acres.

Information describing the variance request is available for inspection on November 6, 2019, at the Ravalli County Environmental Health Department, in the Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite D, Hamilton, MT 59840. The public meeting will be held Wednesday, November 13, at 2:00 p.m., in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at the Administrative Center. The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting will be considered in the decision on said variance request.

BS 10-30, 11-6-19. MNAXLP