Town of Stevensville Preliminary Budget Hearing

NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING

FY2019-20 Preliminary Budget

Monday, September 24th, 2019

6:30 p.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Council of the Town of Stevensville will hold a public hearing on September 24, 2019 at 6:30 pm at the Town Council Chambers at 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, Montana, 59870 for the purpose of obtaining public comments regarding the Preliminary FY2019-20.

The Town Council has its preliminary budget for FY2019-20. A copy of the preliminary budget is available for review on the Town’s website, townofstevensville.com. Final Budget Approval will be considered at the September 24th, Town Council Meeting .

All interested persons will be given the opportunity to ask questions and to express their opinions regarding the preliminary budget.

Comments may be given orally at the hearing or submitted in writing via email to clerk@townofstevensville.com or US mail to Town Clerk, P.O. Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 before 3:00 pm September 24, 2019. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 406-777-5271.

Attest: Monica Hoffman, Town Clerk

BS 9-11, 9-18-19. MNAXLP