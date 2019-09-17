Summons – McKnight – Dissolution of Marriage

Michael Thomas Waite

5859 Canyon Vista Drive

Florence MT 59833

Petitioner appearing without a lawyer

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In Re the Marriage of Michael Thomas Waite, Petitioner and Cassandra Jo McKnight, Respondent

Cause No. DR-19-135

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO: Respondent Cassandra Jo McKnight

You are named in a petition to dissolve your marriage. Unless you respond in 21 days, the court may decide against you without you being heard and give Petitioner everything asked for in the petition. You must submit your written response within 21 calendar days. The 21 day period starts the day after the last date of publication of this notice. If the final day falls on a weekend or court holiday, you may file your response on the next business day.

You must file your written response with the Clerk of District Court at 205 Bedford Street, Suite D, Hamilton, MT 59840 and serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner.

The following real property is part of this case: 5859 Canyon Vista Drive, Florence, MT 59833.

Dated this 10th day of September, 2019.

/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of the District Court

By: Janenne Sorenson, Deputy Clerk

