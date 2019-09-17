Summons – McKnight – Dissolution of Marriage

Michael Thomas Waite
5859 Canyon Vista Drive
Florence MT 59833
Petitioner appearing without a lawyer
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
In Re the Marriage of Michael Thomas Waite, Petitioner and Cassandra Jo McKnight, Respondent
Cause No. DR-19-135
SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION
NOTICE TO: Respondent Cassandra Jo McKnight
You are named in a petition to dissolve your marriage. Unless you respond in 21 days, the court may decide against you without you being heard and give Petitioner everything asked for in the petition. You must submit your written response within 21 calendar days. The 21 day period starts the day after the last date of publication of this notice. If the final day falls on a weekend or court holiday, you may file your response on the next business day.
You must file your written response with the Clerk of District Court at 205 Bedford Street, Suite D, Hamilton, MT 59840 and serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner.
The following real property is part of this case: 5859 Canyon Vista Drive, Florence, MT 59833.
Dated this 10th day of September, 2019.
/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of the District Court
By: Janenne Sorenson, Deputy Clerk
BS 9-18, 9-25, 10-2-19. MNAXLP.
