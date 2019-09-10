RFQ – Engineering Services

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES

Ravalli County is soliciting proposals for engineering services to assist with the Como Dam Water Resource Enhancement Project. Ravalli County may, at its option, utilize the selected engineering consultant for grant administration, final design, and construction services. Payment terms will be negotiated with the selected engineering consultant.

Where state or federal grant and/or loan funds are to be used, plans and specifications and construction administration are to be in strict compliance with all applicable requirements under the respective funding programs.

The services to be provided will include, but are not limited to:

• Preparation and administration of grant application including but not limited to FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grants and DNRC Renewable Resources Grant;

• Conducting hydraulic analysis;

• Preparing state or federal grant and/or loan applications to fund the construction of improvements recommended;

• Designing recommended improvements including preparing plans and specifications and assembling a bid package in conformance with applicable requirements;

• Providing bid evaluation services such as preparing the advertisements for bid solicitation, conducting the bid opening, and evaluating the bids received;

• Providing construction engineering services such as conducting the preconstruction conference, field staking, on-site inspection of construction work, compaction density testing, preparing inspection reports, and reviewing contractor requests for payment;

• Conducting final inspection and preparing project certification; and

• Submitting certified record drawings upon project completion.

Responses should include:

1. The engineering firm’s legal name, address, and telephone number;

2. The experience, qualifications, and location of the key staff to be assigned to the project;

3. Project approach and understanding of subject project scope and schedule;

4. A description of prior experience with irrigation projects, size of community served, location of project, total project cost, grants obtained, and name of a local official knowledgeable regarding the firm’s performance;

5. List, including contact names and information, of the five recent projects involving irrigation facilities and grants. Preference will be granted to irrigation projects located in the Bitterroot Valley; and

6. A description of the firm’s current work activities and how these would be coordinated with the project, as well as the firm’s anticipated availability during the term of the project.

Respondents will be evaluated on following criteria:

1. Qualifications of the professional personnel to be assigned to the project 25%

2. Project approach and understanding 25%

3. Firm experience 25%

4. Consultant’s capability to meet time and project budget requirements 10%

5. Location 10%

6. Present and projected workloads 5%

Limit Statement of Qualifications to 20 pages, plus cover letter, cover page, table of contents and appendices with employee resumes and a list of references. One page shall be interpreted as one side of single‐spaced, typed, 8½” x 11” sheet of paper.

A recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners may be made for final selection of the Engineer by a designated selection committee based only on an evaluation of the written responses, or Ravalli County and the designated selection committee may decide to interview firms and may select offerors to interview based upon an evaluation of the written responses. The award may be made to the most qualified offeror whose proposal is deemed most advantageous to Ravalli County, all factors considered. Unsuccessful offerors will be notified as soon as possible. Ravalli County has the right to retain engineering services for a term of 5 years.

Submittal of Proposals:

All responses must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. Mountain Time on Friday, September 27, 2019. Responses shall be labeled: “Engineering Services Statement of Qualifications” on the outside of the response package. Include six copies of the Statement of Qualifications. The Proposal shall be addressed to:

Ravalli County Board of County Commissioners

c/o Ravalli County Clerk & Recorders Office

Ravalli County Administrative Center

215 South Fourth Street, Suite C

Hamilton, Montana 59840

Questions and responses should be directed to John Crowley by phone at 406-961-1182 or by emailing bigditchone@gmail.com.

This solicitation is being offered in accordance with federal and state governing procurement of professional services. Accordingly, Ravalli County reserves the right to negotiate an agreement based on fair and reasonable compensation for the scope of work and services proposed, as well as the right to reject any and all responses deemed unqualified, unsatisfactory, or inappropriate.

