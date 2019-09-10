Notice to Creditors – Myrna Lee Rauer

Kenneth Bransby

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF: MYRNA LEE RAUER, Decedent

Cause No.: DP-19-79

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above -named estate . All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred .

Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, GERALDINE MORRIS, ℅ Bransby Law Firm, P.C., 515 Main Street, Stevensville, Montana 59870, return receipt requested, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court .

DATED this 28th day of August, 2019.

/s/ Geraldine Morris

STATE OF WASHINGTON

:ss

COUNTY OF SPOKANE

SIGNED AND SWORN (OR AFFIRMED) to before me on Aug. 28, 2019, by GERALDINE MORRIS.

/s/ Christina Whitehouse

Notary Public

