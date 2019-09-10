Notice to Creditors – Myrna Lee Rauer

Kenneth Bransby
Bransby Law Firm , P.C.
515 Main Street
Stevensville , Montana 59870
Phone: ( 406) 777-1000
bransbylaw@gmaiI .com
Attorney for Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN RE THE ESTATE OF: MYRNA LEE RAUER, Decedent
Cause No.: DP-19-79
Dept. No. 2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above -named estate . All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred .
Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, GERALDINE MORRIS, ℅ Bransby Law Firm, P.C., 515 Main Street, Stevensville, Montana 59870, return receipt requested, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court .
DATED this 28th day of August, 2019.
/s/ Geraldine Morris
STATE OF WASHINGTON
:ss
COUNTY OF SPOKANE
SIGNED AND SWORN (OR AFFIRMED) to before me on Aug. 28, 2019, by GERALDINE MORRIS.
/s/ Christina Whitehouse
Notary Public
BS 9-11, 9-18, 9-25-19. MNAXLP
